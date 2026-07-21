The fight against a “significant” wildfire above Blaenavon is entering its third day as firefighters battle against the warm and dry conditions to extinguish the fire.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) continues to reassure the public that it is dealing with the incident, as the list of callers continues to grow. Smoke visibility has also increased overnight.
The wildfire currently covers around 80 hectares of mixed land of bracken and gorse. Crews have been working in challenging conditions due to the terrain, access and the wind conditions.
“Smoke from a significant wildfire in the Bleanavon area has spread as far south as Caerphilly and Cardiff this morning,” a SWFRS spokesperson said.
“If you've woken up to this smoke in the air, please be reassured that our crews are continuing to deal with the incident which is causing it.If you are living or working in one of the areas affected, please close your windows and doors. We're receiving a significant volume of calls to report this smoke, however we want to let you know we are aware. We are grateful for your concern.”
Six fire engines and a water bowser remain at the scene, and they are being supported by specially trained wildfire officers.
A change in wind direction overnight has seen smoke from the incident impacting a large area of South Wales, and is reported as far south as Caerphilly and Cardiff. SWFRS is advising anyone affected by this smoke to close their windows and doors.
SWFRS is receiving a high volume of calls reporting the smoke, however the Service would like to reassure communities that they are aware and are dealing with the incident which has caused it. People are being advised to stay away from the area, to allow the emergency response to continue.
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