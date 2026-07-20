The exercise comes as The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) calls on the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to deliver on the promise to prevent drownings In June, the national water safety charity RLSS UK welcomed then Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s commitment to do “whatever we can” to prevent future drownings. Now, as schools start their summer holidays and the risk of drowning statistically increases, RLSS UK calls on new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to deliver on this promise and help to prevent the tragic loss of life to drowning. As Mayor of Manchester, Burnham led water safety initiatives, such as the Greater Manchester Water Safety Strategic Partnership, and RLSS UK hopes he will build upon his Manchester Model and his predecessor's promise to deliver effective national policies to prevent drowning. RLSS UK is calling on Burnham to be the first Prime Minister to appoint a Minister with responsibility for water safety and drowning prevention, to lead the Government’s policyvresponse to this preventable public health issue. Simmy Akhtar, Chief Executive Officer of the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK), said: “We look forward to receiving the PM’s support to recognise drowning as a preventable public health issue and to carry on the Government's commitment to avoid tragedies and to save lives. “RLSS UK hopes to harness the momentum from Sir Keir Starmer’s commitment, our national Drowning Prevention Week campaign, and the recent APPG for Water Safety Education to ensure the leadership changeover is a crucial opportunity to take action and save lives. “As Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham convened a Water Safety Summit, which kickstarted improvements in water safety across Manchester and the North West. We are calling on the new Prime Minister to build on his record by appointing a Minister with responsibility for Water Safety, and hosting a National Water Safety Summit within his first 100 days.”