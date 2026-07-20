A Newport man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in the city.
Albert Williams, aged 66, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Newport Magistrates court today.
Officers, including specially trained firearms officers, attended a report of an altercation outside a property in St Vincent Road, Newport, in the early hours of Saturday 18 July. A woman was sadly pronounced dead by paramedics a short distance away, near Chepstow Road. Her family is being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Superintendent Matt Sedgebeer said: "Our enquiries are ongoing, we continue to have a significant police presence in the area, and I ask anyone with any information that can help the investigation to contact us.
"One man has now been charged with murder and with this in mind I'd ask people not to speculate about this case online while the legal process takes its course. Such comments can have an impact on our ability to bring anyone, found to have committed a criminal offence, to justice."
Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage between the hours of 1am and 3am on Saturday 18 July, is asked to call police on 101, send a direct message on social media, or via the Gwent Police website, quoting 2600229981.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online.
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