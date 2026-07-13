Tributes have been pouring in for a young man described as a ‘teammate, friend and valued member’ of the community who tragically lost his life at Keepers Pond, in Blaenavon, last week.
Last week, Gwent Police confirmed emergency services scrambled to the local beauty spot to try and save the young man’s life on Wednesday (July 8). He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
WalesOnline has since reported that the man is 22-year-old rugby player, Iestyn Lewis. On social media, his club, Brynithel RFC said everyone was shocked and saddened by the news.
“There are no words that can truly express the sadness being felt throughout Brynithel RFC,” a club spokesperson said.
“Iestyn wasn’t just a player, he was a teammate, a friend, and a valued member of our club. His passion for rugby, his commitment to the Owls and the memories he created in the green and black will never be forgotten.”
"Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with Iestyn’s family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him during this incredibly difficult time.”
"Once an Owl, always an Owl.”
The young sportsman had also spent a season playing rugby for Cwmcarn United RFC, who paid tribute to him.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former player Iestyn Lewis, known to many as "Sprout", who sadly lost his life yesterday," a statement on social media said.”
"Iestyn played for us for one season, having joined from Brynithel after coming through the ranks at Abertillery Youth. He had only recently celebrated his 22nd birthday.
"A fine winger and a committed player, Sprout consistently punched above his weight and was a valued and respected member of the team. His dedication, determination, and character made a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of playing alongside him.”
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Iestyn's family, friends, and all who knew him during this incredibly sad and difficult time."
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