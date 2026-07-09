Residents in Blaenavon have had their water cut off by a burst water main this morning, with supply estimated to be limited until at least this afternoon.
Some areas of the town centre, including King Street and High Street, are affected by the issue as well as Abergavenny Road and some parts of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
“We are aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the water supply to this area,” a Welsh Water spokesperson said.
“Until the pipe is fixed, users may experience low or no water pressure.”
According to the Welsh Water incident map, engineers are still in the ‘investigation’ stage of their assessment. This includes reviewing customer impact, risk and health and safety concerns.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.