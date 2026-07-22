SMOKE from the Blaenavon wildfire has been reported as far as Cardiff and Caerphilly and parts of Monmouthshire, including Raglan. Firefighters continue working hard to bring the incident to a safe close which has been ongoing since Sunday July 19.
Following a change in wind direction the fire service have reassured the community that crews are working hard to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
The fire service issued its latest statement at around 3am this morning.
“We are aware that smoke from the ongoing incident in Blaenavon is continuing to affect communities across South Wales, if you are in an affected area, please keep your windows and doors closed.
“Our crews are still at the scene, tackling the fire and working to bring the incident to a safe close.”
They provided drone footage of the wildfire which they said has been an integral part of their firefighting operation.
“Our specialist drone pilot is able to live stream a birds-eye view of the fire to our control room and command suite, which helps inform our strategy and tactics on the incident ground.”
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