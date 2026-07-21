A wildfire that has engulfed the landscape surrounding the UNESCO World Heritage Town of Blaenavon has spread a further 120 hectares today, with the blaze expected to impact communities across South Wales this evening.
At 6pm on Tuesday evening, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the area the fire covered had increased from 80 hectares (as at 8am) to 120 as changing wind directions and warm, dry conditions continue to help the fire spread.
A number of different tactics are being deployed to help bring the fire to an end, including controlled burning—also known as prescribed or hazard reduction burning.
Local farmers are now also assisting the fire service with fire breaks and 4x4 vehicles, as well as the use of drones and i-cutters to manage the vegetation.
A warning has been issued to locals to keep their doors and windows shut. Tonight, those in Brynmawr and Nantyglo could possibly be affected.
“SWFRS is utilising a range of specialist tactics to deal with the significant wildfire which is ongoing in Blaenavon. Now covering more than 200 hectares, the fire is across mixed land including fern, gorse and bracken, with a 5km perimeter,” a spokesperson said.
“Specialist officers are using tactical burns to manage the spread of the wildfire and with the support of local farmers, cutting fire breaks. Other equipment being used includes 4x4 vehicles, drones and i-cutters to manage the vegetation.”
“Smoke from the incident has been significant at times, and the current wind direction is likely to see communities towards Nant-y-Glo and Brynmawr affected this evening. SWFRS is advising anyone impacted to close their windows and doors until the smoke disperses.”
“SWFRS would like to thank partner agencies for their co-operation and support during this incident, including Natural Resources Wales, Public Health Wales, local authorities, local health boards and police. We are all working together to bring this incident to a close.”
As of this morning, six appliances and a water bowser were tackling the fire and were supported by specialist officers. The response has now become a multi-agency one, and is expected to carry on into a third night.
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