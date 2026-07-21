Police officers have reportedly shut two key mountain roads that go into the town of Blaenavon as firefighters continue to tackle a wildfire that has taken hold above the town.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service announced they would be deploying a ‘controlled burn’ tactic earlier this afternoon in order to try to bring the blaze to an end. However, the smoke caused by the fire is now having a material impact on local people trying to travel between the towns of Abergavenny, Blaenavon, Varteg, Cwmavon and the surrounding areas.
Gwent Police has recently announced the closure of Varteg Road online,
“Emergency services are currently dealing with a fire near Varteg Road. If you live locally, please ensure all doors and windows are closed,” a spokesperson said.
“Diversions are in place to ensure your safety. Please find an alternative route for your journey.”
Drivers have also reported being turned away from The Keepers Road, between Abergavenny and Blaenavon, and that officers are telling motorists there is no through access.
The force has been approached to comment.
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