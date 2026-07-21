The summer holidays have officially begun! Petrol heads and car enthusiasts alike will be gathering in Brynmawr for the town’s annual classic car show this weekend!
The Brynmawr Classic Car Show opens at 10am and runs until 2pm on Sunday July 26, and it is completely free to enter for both exhibitors and visitors!
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council is working in collaboration with Mike Harris and the Brynmawr Motorcycle & Car Club to stage another fabulous fun‑filled event this summer, as the whole family is invited to the town centre to see what is on offer. There will also be an auto jumble and free family activities.
Expect classic cars, stunning bikes, children’s entertainment and a brilliant day out for all ages. Mark your calendars.
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