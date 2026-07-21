Over £55k of cash has been taken in a raid on a cash machine at the NatWest on High Street in Brecon in the early hours of Monday, 20 July.
Police received a report at around 1.15am, stating that the ATM had been broken into, and cash taken from the machine. The total amount of cash taken is estimated to be around £55,000.
Police tape covered the doors of the bank, and the outside ATM throughout all of Monday as officers were seen going in and out of the building.
Police are now appealing for information from any witnesses, or anyone who might have details that could assist them. No arrests have been made.
To get in touch with Police:
Call | 101
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
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