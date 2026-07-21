Footage released by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has depicted the sheer scale of a wildfire currently engulfing the landscape around Blaenavon.
Firefighters have been working around the clock since Sunday evening to try and extinguish the blaze, but they have been facing challenging conditions. Changing directions in the wind and warm, dry weather has meant that smoke has been able to spread as far as Cardiff this morning, before turning back on the UNESCO World Heritage site and shrouding it in thick, hot mist.
Roads have also been closed for the first time as emergency services urge the public to stay away from the incident where they can, and those who live locally have been advised to shut their doors and windows. That story can be found by clicking here.
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