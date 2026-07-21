The fight against a “significant” wildfire above Blaenavon is now well into its third day as firefighters battle against the warm and dry conditions to extinguish the fire.
At 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters will now start to carry out ‘controlled burns’ to help stop the spread of the fire.
Controlled burning—also known as prescribed or hazard reduction burning—is the practice of intentionally and carefully setting fire to a specific area of land under predetermined conditions.
The wildfire currently covers around 80 hectares of mixed land of bracken and gorse. Crews have been working in challenging conditions due to the terrain, access and the wind conditions.
A warning has been issued to locals to keep their doors and windows closed.
“Crews are continuing to tackle the fire in Blaenavon and will be carrying out controlled burns at the scene as part of their firefighting tactics to control the spread,” a spokesperson said.
“If you see an increase in smoke in the area, please don’t be alarmed, the crews are dealing with the incident and working to bring it to a safe close.If you are in an area affected by the smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed.”
Earlier today, people in other parts of South Wales reported being able to see smoke as a result of the incident.
“Smoke from a significant wildfire in the Bleanavon area has spread as far south as Caerphilly and Cardiff this morning,” a SWFRS spokesperson said earlier this morning.
“If you've woken up to this smoke in the air, please be reassured that our crews are continuing to deal with the incident which is causing it. If you are living or working in one of the areas affected, please close your windows and doors. We're receiving a significant volume of calls to report this smoke, however we want to let you know we are aware. We are grateful for your concern.”
Six fire engines and a water bowser remain at the scene, and they are being supported by specially trained wildfire officers.
SWFRS is receiving a high volume of calls reporting the smoke, however the Service would like to reassure communities that they are aware and are dealing with the incident which has caused it. People are being advised to stay away from the area, to allow the emergency response to continue.
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