Arson reduction teams have been deployed to patrol land around Blaenavon and Cwmavon due to reports of attempts to start deliberate fires in the area.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the news that they had sent additional units out alongside officers from Gwent Police in a bid to deter and speak to those who they suspect are attempting to start deliberate fires.
“Due to reports of further attempts to start deliberate fires around the Blaenavon and Cwmavon areas, we currently have a number of Arson Reduction teams patrolling the area alongside colleagues from Gwent Police,” a spokesperson said.
“If you see any suspicious activity, report it to Gwent Police 101 or in the event of an active fire, call 999 and request the fire service.”
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