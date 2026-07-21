Two men from Gwent have been jailed for more than seven years for their roles in supplying class A drugs to communities in Monmouthshire and Torfaen.
22-year-old Joel Phasey, and Ahmed Hussain, 26, were found to be responsible for running a drugs line supplying cocaine and heroin between the two counties and the city of Newport. As part of the investigation, officers uncovered so-called ‘text-bombs’, which advertise the sale of illegal drugs on phones linked to the pair, as well as seizing class A and B drugs, mobile phones, cash and nitrous oxide cannisters.
PC, Daniel Cleland, the officer in the case said, "Tackling drug supply, dismantling county lines and protecting the public from illegal drugs and associated crime is a priority for us.”
"We hope that these sentences demonstrate our commitment to taking drugs off our streets and see dealers face the consequences of their actions."
At Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday 13 July, Joel Phasey was sentenced to 32 months in prison for being concerned in the supply of Class A (cocaine and heroin), possession with intent to supply Class A (cocaine and heroin) and use/acquire/possess criminal property.
Ahmed Hussain for sentenced for being concerned in the supply of Class A (cocaine and heroin), possession with intent to supply Class A (cocaine and heroin), possession of Class B drug cannabis and Class C drug nitrous oxide. He was jailed for five years and 219 days.
Those who have have any information about illegal drug activity or suspect illgeal drug use in their communities should call the police on 101, or direct message Gwent Police on social media.
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