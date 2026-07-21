22-year-old Joel Phasey, and Ahmed Hussain, 26, were found to be responsible for running a drugs line supplying cocaine and heroin between the two counties and the city of Newport. As part of the investigation, officers uncovered so-called ‘text-bombs’, which advertise the sale of illegal drugs on phones linked to the pair, as well as seizing class A and B drugs, mobile phones, cash and nitrous oxide cannisters.