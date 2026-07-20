GWENT Police intends meeting with the area’s five local authorities to discuss how they respond to unauthorised traveller encampments.
Travellers have caused disruption to events and community groups across southern Monmouthshire and Newport in recent weeks with encampments at Caldicot Leisure Centre’s playing fields and at the town’s castle ahead of this weekend’s VW festival.
Newport football club Albion Rovers has been forced to cancel matches and training due to caravans moving on to its pitch at Malpas Road.
Caldicot councillor Jackie Strong told Monmouthshire County Council’s July meeting residents felt police hadn’t responded to concerns during the encampment.
She said: “Residents tell me they had to put up with threatening behaviour, vandalism, public indecency and were upset with the low level police response.”
She they felt “under policed and under protected.”
Charles Heaven, chairman of Sudbrook Cricket Club in Caldicot, attended the July 16 meeting to ask what long term, sustainable measures the council will put in place to protect its ground, and the neighbouring school playing fields, from “repeated unauthorised encampments”.
At the meeting it was also confirmed the council’s best estimate of the cost of clearing and restoring Sudbrook Cricket Club and the Caldicot playing fields is £2,923.
Councillor Angela Sandles, the cabinet member for equalities and engagement, said the council is “assessing the feasibility of enhanced access control measures and physical barriers to prevent unauthorised vehicle access.”
The Magor and Undy Labour councillor said on the day travellers had first moved on to the cricket club ground council officers attended to explore ways to minimise disruption and “prevent further incursions” and work on potential shorter-term measures is already underway.
Any measures would need to be “balanced” with providing appropriate access for legitimate use and retaining the character and appearance of the area and while it is working with the community, school and police to “identify the most effective and proportionate measures” Cllr Sandles said the risk of future unauthorised encampments couldn’t be eliminated.
In response to Caldicot Cross Labour councillor, Jackie Strong, the cabinet member said the council had considered how it responded to the recent encampments and how it can act “more quickly” in future while still following legal requirements and Welsh Government guidance.
Cllr Sandles also said there is a shortage across Wales of authorised transit sites where Gypsy and Traveller families can lawfully stop for short periods while travelling.
She said she has “consistently raised the need for a Wales-wide approach to transit sites” but admitted: “This is a complex issue not least because proposals for transit provision often meet significant local opposition regardless of where they are suggested.
“Without sufficient organised stopping places across Wales councils are left to manage the consequences rather than address one of the underlying causes.”
On policing Cllr Sandles said the council and police have different legal powers and responsibilities but leader Mary Ann Brocklesby had met with chief superintendent Jason White and both agreed to learn from recent events and strengthen how they work together in future.
Cllr Sandles said: “The chief superintendent intends to convene a Gwent-wide meeting involving all five local authorities to develop a more consistent understanding and approach across the region. While each case is different there is clear value in ensuring partners have a clear understanding of the legal framework, operational practice and expectations.”
Council chiefs and police will also meet and discuss how they can improve communication with the Gypsy, Roma Traveller community.
The police will also hold a seminar for Monmouthshire councillors to understand the roles and responsibilities, legal powers and Welsh Government guidance while expert bodies working with Gypsy, Roma and Traveller issues could also be invited.
Police and the council will also share their policies and procedures with each other for a clear understanding of each organisations roles in responding to unauthorised encampments.
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