Yet statistics tell only part of the story. Behind every statistic is a person, and often a family, dealing with the aftermath of an incident that does not have to be fatal to be devastating. There is a widely shared belief in farm safety circles that many farmers fear a life‑changing injury more than death. A new survey of farmers and agricultural workers carried out by the Farm Safety Foundation during May-June 2026 revealed that the biggest fear on UK farms may not be dying in an accident but surviving one with a life-changing injury.