FIREFIGHTERS tacking a wildfire that has been burning since Sunday have been praised by a council leader.
Anthony Hunt, the leader of Torfaen Borough Council, paid tribute to the efforts to tackle the fire on the hillside above Blaenavon when councillors met at Pontypool’s Civic Centre for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 21.
The Labour councillor said: “I would like to thank all the crews working to tackle the wildfire above our valley. Our thoughts are with those affected and we hope everyone stays safe.”
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday morning crews had spent Monday night dealing with the fire, having received the initial call at 8.42pm on Sunday.
It said six appliances and a water bowser remained at the scene on Tuesday morning with crews supported by its tactical wildfire officers who are specially trained and highly skilled in responding to these incidents.
The wildfire currently covers around 80 hectares of mixed land of bracken and gorse. Crews have been working in challenging conditions due to the terrain, access and the wind conditions, according to the fire brigade.
A change in wind direction overnight has seen smoke from the fire impacting a large area of South Wales, and is reported as far south as Caerphilly and Cardiff. Anyone affected by this smoke is advised to close their windows and doors.
The service said it is receiving a high volume of calls reporting the smoke, however it wants to reassure communities it is aware and dealing with the incident which has caused it. People are being advised to stay away from the area, to allow the emergency response to continue.
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