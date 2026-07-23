NATURAL Resources Wales has reassured the community that despite not securing suitable aircraft yet to help with the wildfire in Blaenavon they are still working hard on the ground to ensure they are doing everything they can.
They have reassured communities that securing helicopter support still remains a priority in the operation but due to the demand in wildfire incidents elsewhere in the UK no suitable aircraft has become available.
This update was posted on their Facebook at around 10pm last night (Wednesday July 22).
We will provide another update when more information becomes available to us.
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