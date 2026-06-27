The Armed Forces Community and its supporters gathered to celebrate Armed Forces Day in Abergavenny on Saturday, as veterans came together with their families and friends to commemorate the achievements of those who have and continue to serve.
Organised by the Abergavenny Combined Armed Forces Breakfast Club (ACAFBC), almost 200 people gathered on the bank of the River Usk at The Bridge Inn, Llanfoist. They were joined by members of Abergavenny Town Council, including the Mayor, Cllr Bryony Nicholson, and Catherine Fookes MP to mark the occasion.
The breakfast club lead, Peter Farthing, told The Chronicle that the occasion was slightly different from other remembrance events, but it is equally important.
“It isn’t Royal British Legion related, but all service personnel are invited to this event. It is essentially a gathering for all of our armed forces and their supporters to come together to celebrate all that our troops have done to protect our country, as well as what they are still doing.”
“Everyone, whether they are serving or not, is welcome to celebrate with us and we feel our families, friends and everyone who has backed us along the way should be able to share this occasion with us. Families are so important to us because we would not have been able to serve without their support. So we come together every year to celebrate that, it is our fourth event here at The Bridge Inn.”
The Abergavenny Borough Band provided the soundtrack as the guests arrived before a buffet was opened for everyone to fill themselves up ahead of the evening ahead. Local cover artists, the Deri Heirs, would later provide their signature entertainment alongside a raffle and a traditional toast to everyone who has either served or helped the armed forces in one way or another.
Armed Forces Day also marks the culmination of a week of celebrations, which began on Monday June 24, when the public show their support and appreciation for the Armed Forces community. It also includes Reserves Day (June 24), which provides the country with an opportunity to recognise our Reserve Forces.
Showing support for the Armed Forces provides a much-valued morale boost for serving personnel, veterans and their families. You can find out more about what they are doing at home and around the world by visiting the official sites of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.
Supporting sailors, soldiers and aviators goes beyond Armed Forces Day. In fact, the Government, local communities and businesses across the UK have committed to supporting Armed Forces personnel past and present by signing up to the Armed Forces Covenant. Including here in Monmouthshire.
“I have a fantastic team who help me arrange the event every year,” Peter continued.
“Tracey Cruickshank helps me collect the money and organise the finances, my wife is always behind me, Sonia and David Cooper, Rick and Helen Fields and many more all chip in to make sure we can celebrate every year.”
“Then, all the money we raise from our raffles and events go back to local charities and causes to help our community. So we are truly thankful we can gather here today and for all the support we get.”
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