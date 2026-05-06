Two towns either side of a mountain have joined forces in a bid to boost the experience of visitors to the area and showcase the benefits tourism brings to the local economy.
Abergavenny and Blaenavon Town Councils launched their Tourism and Heritage Cluster Agreement on Tuesday May 5.
The agreement, which will last three years, will see the two towns promote destinations in each other’s back yards including the Blaenavon UNESCO World Heritage site, which is home to attractions such as Big Pit and the historic Ironworks. Meanwhile, Abergavenny is a popular market town with a rich history, boasting major events every year such as the Abergavenny Food Festival.
“By working together, we will promote these experiences more effectively, support local businesses and encourage visitors to explore both towns,” said Cllr Lewis Evans, Mayor of Blaenavon.
“It will enable people to not just discover our heritage but our communities, our culture and our way of life. This partnership is about celebrating our past and looking to our future.”
By promoting attractions in both towns, the two councils hope they will be able to facilitate a more connected experience for visitors to the wider area instead of isolating the different attractions that are on Abergavenny and Blaenavon’s doorsteps.
They also hope the agreement will strengthen exposure for businesses and community members on both sides of the Blorenge.
“Together, we look forward welcoming you to Abergavenny and Blaenavon,” said the Mayor of Abergavenny, Cllr Philip Bowyer.
“The agreement marks an important and exciting moment as our two towns come together in a three-year Tourism and Heritage Cluster Agreement. It is a partnership designed to share ideas, celebrate our unique identities and promote everything this remarkable area has to offer.”
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