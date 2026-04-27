The season of gardens open to the public as part of the National Garden Scheme continues on Sunday and Monday when the gates of The Pant at Fforest Coal Pit near Abergavenny will be opening to visitors courtesy of owner Camilla Swift.
The extraordinary garden is set in secluded, spectacular Black Mountains scenery with 25 acres of landscaped woodland, orchard, a checkerboard herb garden, a walled garden, an Islamic garden and a green theatre. Visitors will also be treated to the sight of a large dry stone turtle, ruined village and a curious whale shaped lake, all with wonderful views.
Entrance fee is £8 for adults while children go free Dogs are welcome and delicious home made teas will be available. For further info see ngs.org.uk.
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