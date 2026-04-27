Crickhowell’s Ruth Cornish will be tackling the South Wales Three Peaks Trial route this Sunday as the third of six fundraising challenges she’s taking on this year to mark her 60th birthday.
Ruth, a retired nurse, is using her “Six for 60” challenges to raise funds for the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity. The charity supports local people living with heart conditions by providing weekly cardiac rehab exercise classes at community venues across North Gwent.
The South Wales Three Peaks Trial route is a 20-mile loop around Abergavenny. It takes in the summits of the Blorenge, Sugarloaf and Skirrid with a whopping 5,000ft of ascent along the way.
If you’d like to sponsor her challenge, please go to her Just Giving page – https://justgiving.com/page/ruth-cornish-six-for-60
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