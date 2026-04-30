The weekend which will mark the return of one of the UK’s most popular food festivals has been confirmed.
Foodies from across the world will once again descend on Abergavenny on Saturday September 19 and Sunday September 20 this year, as the town makes its mark once again as one of the top foodie destinations.
Last year, the festival featured culinary royalty including Andi Oliver, wine guru Olly Smith and local Masterchef host, Matt Tebbutt.
This time, the organisers have already promised a fresh take on the annual gathering of hospitality professionals and food lovers alike with more local chefs and producers than ever before.
The festival is scheduled to take over Abergavenny’s iconic Market Hall, which will now be dedicated entirely to stalls with an abundance of makers, growers and artisans. Just behind, the Brewery Yard will be split into two areas. There will be a ‘food stories’ tent where producers, traders and chefs will share their best memories of a life in the industry as well as a number of street food traders.
Meanwhile, a music tent will take over the lower Brewery Yard surrounded by locally crafted beers, ciders and of course live acts throughout the day(s).
In a repeat of events from last year, Abergavenny Castle plays host to the ‘Cooking over Fire Stage’ and the kids cookery school, as well as two debate venues where professionals highlight the contemporary issues facing the hospitality and food production sectors. For the first time, there will be a cookbook book shop in the castle too, alongside kitchen equipment and tableware stalls.
More details, such as the vendors, guest lineup, transport arrangements and ticket prices are expected to be announced in due course. But everyone is now invited to mark the date in their diary for the day Abergavenny becomes the epicentre of UK food and drink once again!
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