READING physical books is undergoing a vinyl record-style revival among people in their 30s, a library official says.
A growth in library membership has been credited to people who were teenagers and in their early 20s during the digital media explosion wanting to get their hands on books, in the same way they now favour vinyl over streaming.
Monmouthshire Libraries strategic manager Richard Drinkwater said around one third of the county’s population were members.
He said: “We are seeing a steady increase in library membership and in younger readers coming in with their parents, and an increase then in the over 35s.
“We’ve started to see that generation return to vinyl as a means of listening to music and they are engaging with books, they want that physically and to hold them in their hand.”
But Mr Drinkwater, who was presenting Monmouthshire’s 2025-2030 library strategy to a council scrutiny committee, said older children and teenagers don’t consider libraries “cool’”.
He said: “From the last year in primary to secondary school we start to see them disappear. Libraries are not a cool place to be.”
The service is working with the council’s education department, “especially in Monmouth” with the comprehensive and Haberdashers’ schools, to attract younger readers, who are being encouraged to “come in and tell us what you want”.
Libraries are also running reading groups to encourage people to discuss books, he said.
The service also contacts primary schools, ahead of pre-arranged visits, so children can receive a membership card.
Council customer service boss Paul Sullivan said: “One third of Monmouthshire people borrow from our libraries. We probably think two thirds aren’t and how do we reach those.”
Footfall within the council’s four libraries and hubs in Abergavenny, Monmouth, Caldicot and Chepstow, as well as Usk and Gilwern community library, increased to 200,000, plus 100,000 digital library visitors.
The council also has a “reach out” service to deliver books to registered members.
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