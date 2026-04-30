An author from Abergavenny has published his latest novel, drawing on his own experiences with mental health struggles and opening up to his colleagues at a care home in the town.
The new novel is different from anything he has ever written before, saying it is a darker and more intense turn to his normal work. However, he insists there is a positive message lying on the pages.
Matt began writing Lurks during what he describes as “quite a difficult time” in his life.
“I was experiencing quite a lot of mental breakdowns and the staff at Foxhunters were helping me get through it,” he said.
“It was a way for me to process difficult feelings. I used that as a tool to work through my mental health issues, so it is special for me.”
This will be Matt’s seventh book and it follows four close friends - two couples who work together - who take a break from everyday life with a holiday in a remote cabin. Once there, they begin to suspect they are not alone in the woods. The story unfolds through two interwoven perspectives, building towards a high-stakes confrontation.
“It’s a story mainly about survival and what we’re capable of but it also reflects my own personal story of survival,” Matt said.
Matt says the book’s introduction explains the “headspace” he was in when writing, giving readers context beyond the genre.
“So, it’s not just a slasher horror book, people can think what was the author going through at the time,” he adds.
“It wasn’t until I wrote this one that I realised how powerful writing could be. I really do feel like it was one of the things that saved my life.”
Following the book’s release, Matt plans to use Lurks as a starting point for community talks in collaboration with the mental health charity Mind, focusing on how creative writing can help people cope.
“I’ll be using it as a launchpad to explain how creative writing can be used as a tool to combat mental health issues,” he said.
Leah Mort, Home Director at Foxhunters Care Community, said: “Everyone at Foxhunters is thoroughly proud of Matt and what he achieved despite the difficult obstacles he has faced.
“He is an extremely popular member of our team and a real credit to the home. We’re hoping his book will be successful because he deserved recognition.”
Lurks will be officially released on 1st May. The book will be available in print and on Kindle via Amazon.
His two previous releases New Fears Unlocked! and Spirals of Grey are also still available for purchase.
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