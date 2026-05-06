A cafe in Abergavenny has closed down less than a year after it opened in the town centre due to declining footfall and financial pressures.
In a post on social media, the owners of The Little Kitchen, which opened on Market Street in October 2025, announced that the cafe would be closing because the business had become financially unviable.
All of the business’ social media accounts have since been deleted, but The Chronicle was able to retrieve the post which confirmed the news.
The closure is another sign of a worrying trend repeating itself across the country. Independent and small businesses are continuing to feel the pressure of soaring fuel costs and the lack of passing trade as a result. Larger companies are also being squeezed out. Last week, the owners of Premier Inn announced it would close all of its remaining Beefeater and Brewers Fayre restaurants, taking away one of Abergavenny’s most popular hospitality venues.
Whitbread cited the increasing costs of running a business, which it says has been inflicted by Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, as the reason for so many jobs and businesses in the industry being put at risk.
The closure of an independent cafe, which served traditional comfort food in what is widely regarded as the ‘food capital’ of Wales will not be a welcome sign in a usually vibrant and busy town centre. Publicly available documents from Companies House show that no accounts have yet been submitted for the year up to October 2026, but it should be stressed that these were not overdue.
The establishment had been awarded a five star food hygiene rating in December 2025 and had quickly gathered a loyal following on social media.
It is unclear if there are any new plans for the premises at this stage.
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