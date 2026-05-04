Firefighters have issued a reminder that at least nine out of ten wildfires are caused by the behaviour of people in our communities, who often start them deliberately or recklessly.
The reality check comes as South Wales Fire and Rescue Service released data showing that firefighters responded to 76 wildfire incidents in March 2026 alone.
“Wildfires are fast‑moving and unpredictable, burning rapidly through vegetation and threatening homes, infrastructure and communities - particularly across the steep terrain of the South Wales Valleys,” says SWFRS Landowner Engagement Officer, Watch Manager Rhydian Slade-Jones.
“A common misconception is that wildfires start naturally. In reality, over 90% of wildfires in Wales are caused by human activity, including deliberate fire‑setting and careless behaviour” continues Rhydian.
“We are urging members of the community to help reduce risk by reporting antisocial or suspicious behaviour through Crimestoppers or by calling 999 in an emergency.”
Anyone who sees smoke, fire or an unattended flame should:
- Call 999 to report the fire
- Move to a safe place immediately
- Stay indoors and close all windows and doors to prevent smoke entering the property
- Keep roads and access points clear so emergency services can respond quickly
People should never approach a wildfire or attempt to tackle it themselves.
When using barbecues outdoors, people should:
- Never place barbecues on or near dry vegetation
- Use designated areas wherever possible
- Ensure barbecues are raised and kept off the ground
- Never leave fires unattended
Parents, carers and educators are urged to speak with children and young people about wildfire prevention. Fires not only damage landscapes, destroy biodiversity and kill wildlife, but also put lives - both public and firefighter - at risk.
For more information, visit the Wildfire Wise section of southwales-fire.gov.uk
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