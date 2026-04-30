A carer who spreads his time between bases in Crickhowell and Pontypool has been recognised for his commitment to delivering excellent care to his community.
Deepal Dasilige, has received an ‘Above and Beyond’ care award for his career development and achievements with Abicare, which has had offices in both towns since last year.
The award winner has undertaken extensive training to care for clients with a variety of needs in and around Abergavenny, including those with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). Deepal is also proficient in areas including cough assist, suction and Continue Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) which has facilitated this particular person’s ability to receive complex care at home.
“Deepal truly represents the best we can expect from an Abicare employee. Quite simply, without his unwavering commitment we would not have been able to help the client with MND,” said Mark Chandler, Director of Operations at Abicare.
“Deepal’s dedication shines through every day, especially considering the physical, mental and emotional challenges from providing long-term support for complex care clients.”
The Above and Beyond Awards were recently launched by the local are provider to celebrate the achievements of its staff while working in the community. Abicare is also continuing its Employee of the Month Awards, which are applicable to the entire workforce.
Abicare also says it takes great pride in supporting career development and the individual ambitions of its team. Deepal is already studying for his NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care, but harbours further ambitions of achieving NVQ Levels 4 and 5 in Leadership.
“Working with the client with MND has given Deepal invaluable, grounded insight into the successes and limits of domiciliary care, establishing himself, in my eyes, as a future leader for one of Abicare’s most challenging care services,” Mark continued.
“I am immensely proud of his achievements and growth as a care professional, and I will do everything to ensure his career journey in social care continues on a pathway that enables him to aim ever higher. I cannot think of anyone more deserving, and I feel honoured and humbled to work alongside Deepal. He is a very worthy recipient of Abicare’s Above and Beyond Award.”
Deepal adds: “Working alongside Mark and the wider Abicare team is an honour. The company is supportive, allowing me the opportunity to further my training, knowledge and development. I thoroughly enjoy working with all my clients as each requires different support, but without doubt, I have learnt so much from the complex care training provided, which has enabled me the chance to care for a client with MND. It feels wonderful to receive such a special recognition.”
Registered with the Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW), Abicare has partnered with local organisations in the public sector including Monmouthshire Council and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to help boost the level of available care in the community.
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