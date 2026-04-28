The role also includes helping to create displays, prepare resources for activity sessions and support library events.Nina Davies, Director of Social Services and Wellbeing, said: “We’d love to hear from young people across Powys who want to support children’s reading this summer. This volunteering opportunity is a great way to be part of something positive in your local community, help you build confidence, develop skills and gain experience which could help you with future with job applications, apprenticeships or UCAS personal statements.”