Young people aged 14 - 25 are being asked to volunteer as part of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge in Powys, the county council has said.
The Summer Reading Challenge, developed by The Reading Agency, encourages children aged 4 to 11 to read for pleasure during the summer holidays This year’s theme, Read to the Beat, celebrates music, rhythm and creativity, inspiring children to discover new stories while having fun.Volunteers will be based in their local Powys library and will support families taking part in the challenge by helping children sign up, choose books, track their progress and get involved in activities linked to the theme.
The role also includes helping to create displays, prepare resources for activity sessions and support library events.Nina Davies, Director of Social Services and Wellbeing, said: “We’d love to hear from young people across Powys who want to support children’s reading this summer. This volunteering opportunity is a great way to be part of something positive in your local community, help you build confidence, develop skills and gain experience which could help you with future with job applications, apprenticeships or UCAS personal statements.”
- The opportunity is open to anyone aged 14–25 who is friendly, reliable and comfortable engaging with children and families.
- No previous experience is required, as full guidance, an induction and ongoing support will be provided.
- Volunteers aged 16–25 will need an enhanced DBS check, which will be arranged.
- The time commitment is one to three hours per week from mid-July to the end of August.
In return, volunteers will gain experience working with the public, develop communication and teamwork skills, build confidence in a customer-facing role and make a positive difference to children’s reading confidence.Young people interested in volunteering can apply online via the Summer Reading Challenge Volunteers page at: https://storipowys.org.uk/summer-reading-challenge-volunteers/.
The closing date to apply is Friday June 5.
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