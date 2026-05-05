A woman from Abergavenny has said she is excited at the chance to meet the king when she heads to a garden party at Buckingham Palace next week.
Now, she is continuing her work as an ambassador for the charity by helping others access opportunities and support in the world of work.
“It was amazing, I can’t believe it really,” Samiya said upon receiving the invitation to Buckingham Palace.
“I have never been before, I’ve only ever seen it on TV so getting to see it in person will be special. I hope I’ll get to meet the king when I am there, it is his trust after all. I’m looking forwards to all the cake too!”
Samiya has been an ambassador since June 2025, and spent most of last summer getting experience of how the trust helps people in the UK access support, employment and education. She was also interviewed by ITV news when she received support from the charity as a young person during lockdown.
Visiting ‘Buck House’ seems to run in the family too. She will taking the mantle from her grandfather and former Abergavenny Mayor, Chris Holland, as the latest family member to have been invited to the capital by His Majesty.
Samiya said the most rewarding aspect of her role as an ambassador was watching young people grow in confidence and find a passion for something new.
“Even to see them discover something wildly different to what they thought they would do, and absolutely love it is amazing. It is the most fulfilling thing.”
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