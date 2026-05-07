Three Monmouthshire councillors have submitted a complaint alleging bias and a breach of the council’s statutory duty over a decision to use a former library building as a mosque.
Cllrs Rachel Buckler, Dr Louise Brown and Simon Howarth are being supported by the Christian Legal Centre in their challenge against Monmouthshire County Council over its decision to lease the Carnegie Library building to the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association (MMCA).
In 2025, councillors and local residents sent a pre-action letter to the council, informing them of their intent to pursue legal action over the decision. The lease was also ‘called in’ to the Labour-led Cabinet of Monmouthshire Council by the Place Scrutiny Committee, but the decision was upheld.
Now, the formal complaint to the ombudsman has been made as a result of the council’s refusal to consider the lease further.
“This is not about opposing a faith community. It is about whether Monmouthshire County Council followed the law and acted fairly with public property.,” said Cllr Rachel Buckler.
“The evidence shows that it didn’t. Public assets appear to have been disposed of at a serious undervalue, without proper marketing, independent valuation, or transparency.”
“When residents are denied access to basic financial information, scrutiny becomes impossible. That should concern anyone who believes in good governance.”
“This decision affects every council taxpayer in Monmouthshire. If valuable assets are effectively given away, the public pays the price. That is why independent scrutiny is now essential.”
All the councillors, none of whom represent wards in Abergavenny, say they are now acting in their capacity as residents and not in a council capacity,
The MMCA was awarded the lease for just £6,000 per year for 30 years, despite the property being valued at between £20,000 and £25,000 per year. Documents seen by the Chronicle also show another bidder could have paid over £30,000 per year.
Advisers from the Christian legal Centre have suggested the lease violated the Local Government Act 1972, which states the undervaluation of council assets is a breach of the legislation.
However, it should be stressed that the MMCA scored the highest out of any of the applicants for the lease on Monmouthshire Council’s matrix system, which considers other elements like the benefit the intended purpose of the building brings to the community.
But the lack of requirement to consult nearby residents on the proposal has also caused concern within the community, according to to the complainants. There is no requirement to seek planning permission or launch a public consultation to change the purpose of the building to a place of worship.
They argue that this should have made it paramount to ask residents who “would be directly affected by daily religious activities, increased footfall, noise, lighting and smells from regular communal meals” what they thought of the proposals.
“These are elderly residents living just metres from the building. Many are frail and depend on peace, routine and privacy. Yet they were never consulted, never warned, and never given the chance to express their concerns,” said Dr Louise Brown.
“That is not community cohesion. It is a top‑down imposition which fails to treat vulnerable residents with dignity or care.”
Meanwhile, a resident of a nearby Rachel Herbert almshouse has also instructed solicitors to complain to the ombudsman on the grounds of disturbance and loss of privacy.
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