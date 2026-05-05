Local theatre group Forget Me Not Productions have been inundated with messages of support from a host of former contestants of the beloved television series The Great British Bake Off, as they prepare to bring The Great British Bake Off Musical to the stage this week at the Borough Theatre.
The show takes us into the iconic tent and follows a group of everyday people who share one thing in common, a love of baking. But as the competition unfolds, you quickly realise it’s about so much more than cakes and pastries. It’s about love, friendships, rivalries and overcoming moments of self doubt.
There are plenty of laughs (and yes, a few soggy bottoms), but also some really lovely, heartfelt moments that will stay with you. Coupled with some wonderful music it really is a treat! If you fancy a night out that will make you smile, laugh and maybe even feel a bit emotional, this one’s for you.
The uplifting and humorous musical captures the heart, warmth, and friendly competition that has made the baking show a national treasure. Now, with encouragement from well-known bakers, the production is gaining widespread attention and enthusiasm within both theatre and baking communities.
Among the bakers backing the production are Michael Chakraverty (Series 10), Andy Ryan, and Gill Howard (Series 11) and Lesley Anne Holloway, and Leighton Morgan (Series 16). Each of these bakers became fan favourites during their time in the famous Bake Off tent, known not only for their baking skills but also for their personality, resilience, and passion.
Their support for Forget Me Not Productions highlights the shared values between the show and the theatre group. Messages of encouragement from the bakers have already boosted morale among the cast and crew, as they continue rehearsals for what promises to be a standout local production.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have the support of such iconic figures from The Great British Bake Off,” said Cait Davies, Founder of Forget Me Not Productions. “Their involvement brings an extra layer of excitement to our show and means so much to everyone involved. It really reinforces the spirit of joy and solidarity that this musical is all about.
”The Great British Bake Off Musical blends catchy songs, heartfelt storytelling, and plenty of comedic moments, offering audiences a theatrical experience that mirrors the charm of the original TV series.
The show celebrates the highs and lows of baking, the friendships formed under pressure, and the triumph of persistence. All brought to life by a talented local cast.This is the groups second musical and invites audiences from across the community to come together and enjoy a truly feel-good show.
The group have raised £12,000 for the Alzheimers Society and with tickets for Bake Off selling like hot cakes. This production is looking to increase that total. Tickets are available at the Borough Theatre, the show runs May 7th – 9th.
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