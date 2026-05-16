A 27 year old Gilwern man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody following an early morning incident in Abergavenny which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital. Officers investigating an incident on Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, at around 6.15am on Friday are appealing for witnesses to come forward. At this stage, officers are looking into a number of possibilities, including whether a vehicle was involved or whether the man may have been assaulted. Police remained at the scene on Saturday while enquiries continues and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who saw anything suspicious, to get in touch.