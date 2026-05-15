Elsewhere, Last Laugh promises a fast-paced whirlwind of punchlines from one of the greatest joke-writers of his generation, Glenn Moore; the fast paced, award winning sketch comedy from three nighty clad weirdos who should know better, Tarot; and fresh shows from some of the buzziest new names in UK comedy, including new writer, comedian and actor Jack Shep, who recently shot into the spotlight as a cast member on SNL UK. A self-declared fan of Green Man, Shep “cannot wait to get his freak on at Horsegirl”.