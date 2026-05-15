Renowned comedian, Joe Lycett, will top the bill of comedy performers at this year’s Green Man Festival in August.
Lycett, who is known for regular appearances on some of the nations most loved comedy shows including QI and Taskmaster, will join the lineup of 38 other comedians in the heart of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.
In-keeping with Green Man’s pledge to platform future talents, the 2026 Last Laugh programme will welcome 39 of the most exciting names in comedy, ranging from household names to fresh, emerging voices to the Babbling Tongues stage in front of an audience of 25,000 Green Man-goers; with all 2026 festival tickets sold out within an hour of release back in September.
Elsewhere, Last Laugh promises a fast-paced whirlwind of punchlines from one of the greatest joke-writers of his generation, Glenn Moore; the fast paced, award winning sketch comedy from three nighty clad weirdos who should know better, Tarot; and fresh shows from some of the buzziest new names in UK comedy, including new writer, comedian and actor Jack Shep, who recently shot into the spotlight as a cast member on SNL UK. A self-declared fan of Green Man, Shep “cannot wait to get his freak on at Horsegirl”.
Babbling Tongues is one of sixteen stages at Green Man 2026, pairing its critically acclaimed music programming with comedy, science, live interviews, circus, cinema and more. Whether it be a yoga session in the peaceful Nature Nurture wellness area, or a freshly pulled Welsh beer at Green Man’s own Welsh Beer and Cider festival in the Courtyard, Green Man offers something for all ages to enjoy.
Green Man 2026 is now sold out, There will not be another ticket sale in 2026, but for those who missed out official resale tickets can be purchased exclusively via Tixel.
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