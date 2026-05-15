The Royal Marines Band will be performing at Henderson Hall in Talybont-on-Usk on Thursday, 21 May, in aid of Brecon Mountain Rescue Team.
From 7pm until 9pm, with an interval, the Royal Marines Band will perform their tunes and march amongst the aisles in a night of entertainment and fundraising.
The idea came about through Henderson Hall Treasurer Gail Kinvig and a contact at the Royal Navy's Outdoor Leadership Training Centre just above Talybont-on-Usk. The new Commanding Officer at the centre, having known someone in the Royal Marines Band, pledged the idea of the band doing a week at the activity centre canoeing, cycling and endeavouring in more adventure activities, in return for a performance in the village.
“The idea came about before Christmas,” said Gail, Henderson Hall Treasurer. “The band are staying with the army guys in Brecon, and doing all their outdoor activities and as payback for coming on a fun week of adventure training they are performing a concert for us on the Thursday night.
“The new Commanding Officer wanted to be able to put something back in the community and said they wanted to do it for charity and that it would be a nice fit if we did it for Brecon Mountain Rescue Team.”
Brecon Mountain Rescue Team will be there on the night with their wagon and will receive all the ticket sales as funds. Tickets are £20.
The Roadhouse biker bar, a group of bikers, are aiming to run a bikers get together to ride through to Talybont to see the concert.
“It should be a great night, and we hope we can raise a few thousands of pounds for charity. The musicians aren’t charging us anything at all either, and we are very excited here in Talybont,” said Gail.
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