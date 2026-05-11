After fronting the Sex Pistols, John Lydon formed post-punk originators Public Image Ltd (PiL). Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, their music and vision earned them 5 UK Top 20 Singles and 5 UK Top 20 Albums.
With a shifting line-up and unique sound – fusing rock, dance, folk, pop and dub – Lydon guided the band from their debut album ‘First Issue’ in 1978 through to 1992’s ‘That What Is Not’, before a 17-year hiatus.
Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009, touring extensively and releasing three critically acclaimed albums ‘This is PiL’ in 2012 followed by ‘What The World Needs Now...’ in 2015 and ‘End of World’ in 2023.
PiL continue to challenge and thrive and will be appearing at Cardiff Tramshed on July 16. Tickets cost £35 plus the standard booking fee and are available from - https://pinkdot.seetickets.com/event/public-image-ltd/tramshed/3621666
There is a 14+ age restriction on the gig.
For a chance to win a pair of tickets email you name, address and telephone number to [email protected] by no later than 5pm on Friday, May 29. Winners will be contacted by phone
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