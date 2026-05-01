The Welcome Stand with maps and information about all five gardens will be in the Monnow Street Car park, post code NP25 3UZ, What Three Words rejoin.shape.hindering. Nearby you will find both the Nelson Garden, run by volunteers, where the visit by Lord Nelson and Emma Hamilton is commemorated by a pavilion and the charming walled garden of St. John’s with its sunken central lawn and deep herbaceous borders. The entrance to the fifth garden, Cornwall House with its beautiful walled garden and productive kitchen garden, dating from the 17c, is directly beside the Welcome stand,