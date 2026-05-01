Monmouth is set to burst into bloom again this year as the National Gardens Scheme (NGS), returns on Sunday, May 17th.
This year, five town centre gardens are taking part. Opening for the first time is The Gables, an Arts and Crafts house, built in 1922, on the Parade, at the start of the Hereford Road. The garden is terraced down to the River Monnow, with beautiful herbaceous borders and river views and is ever changing as its rejuvenation by the current owners continues.
A two-minute walk away up the Hereford Road is North Parade House, with its large and secluded walled garden, mature specimen trees, herbaceous borders and kitchen garden.
The Welcome Stand with maps and information about all five gardens will be in the Monnow Street Car park, post code NP25 3UZ, What Three Words rejoin.shape.hindering. Nearby you will find both the Nelson Garden, run by volunteers, where the visit by Lord Nelson and Emma Hamilton is commemorated by a pavilion and the charming walled garden of St. John’s with its sunken central lawn and deep herbaceous borders. The entrance to the fifth garden, Cornwall House with its beautiful walled garden and productive kitchen garden, dating from the 17c, is directly beside the Welcome stand,
Homemade teas will be available at St. John’s and North Parade House in support of the Monmouth Savoy Theatre Trust. https://monmouth-savoy.co.uk, and a plant sale at the Nelson Garden.
A ticket to visit all five gardens is £10 – children go free. Please buy your ticket at the first garden you visit.
Garden enthusiasts, residents, and visitors alike can explore some of the town’s most stunning private and community gardens between 11.30am and 5.30pm, many of which are opening for this one day only to support NGS charities. https://ngs.org.uk/gardens/monmouth-gardens-np2/
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