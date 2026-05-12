I have a pet hate and it’s the awful habit of homogenising everything. I may enjoy a Mars Bar but do we really need a Mars Bar ice cream and a Mars Bar cake and a Mars Bar biscuit? The same goes for a KitKat or a Jaffa cake…just let them be what they are without making them into twenty different things!
It’s a theme I tend to return to again and again so I have to admit that my heart sank just a little bit when I learned that Forget Me Not Productions had chosen The Great British Bake Off Musical as its latest full scale production at the Borough Theatre in Abergavenny.
“Isn’t it enough to have the Great British Bake Off without sacrificing the nation’s favourite cookery show on the gingham altar of musical theatre?” I heard myself rant as I drove to the theatre.
And then I saw the show and realised that a witty script and a handful of cracking musical numbers was just the mirror glaze needed to make this most British of traditions truly shine.
At this year’s A4B awards the FMNP cast won the prize for best ensemble and it was easy to see why they carried off the trophy for this was a cast entirely without ego, which worked together seamlessly with not a weak link to be seen and a real sense of fun and enjoyment bouncing off the stage and infecting the audience.
Stephen Seggie and Molly Brickley Clark were an undoubted delight as the show’s romantic interest and it would be easy to say they stole the show, were it not for equally impressive performances from Emma-Jayne Morris as Francesca - whose emotional rendition of Grow was a standout moment - Merren Edwards as the comic Babs, Leighton Martin as Russell, Luke Palfrey as Hassan, Andrew Fowler as Dezza, Emily John as Izzy, Falesha Lewis as Kim and Callum Stoneley-Bennett as Jim.
Taking on the iconic roles of Prue Leigh and Paul Hollywood was always going to be a challenge but it was one which Cecilla Bawler as Pam and Andre-Paul Spring as Phil were more than up to with their I’d Never Be Me Without You a pitch perfect musical theatre moment.
No matter how good the ensemble work it’s inevitable that every show has to have a standout star and for me the Bake Off showstopper was without question Amelia Davies. Her natural acting, faultless singing and confident - but not precocious - stage presence made her an absolute joy and watching her work alongside her widower stage Dad Stephen Seggie marked hers as a name to watch out for in the future.
Full credit must go to director Cait Davies for bringing a challenging show to the stage with a light touch which created one of the best and most enjoyable productions I have seen at the Borough for some time. It takes a lot to make me join in with the increasingly frequent standing ovations we see at theatres - to use a kitchen analogy it takes an outstanding bake to make me rise - but rise I did on Saturday night.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.