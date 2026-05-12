Catrin Finch performs Notes to Self, a series of reflective and deeply personal new tracks she has composed for Katy, her 13 year-old-self, at The Borough Theatre in Abergavenny this week.
It is her first album of solo compositions in a decade. With accompanying letters underscoring the profound stories of her personal journey, Notes To Self weaves together Catrin’s experiences, emotions, and introspections.
Her enduring honesty and bravery resonate, inviting listeners to connect deeply with her story, as she translates her struggles and triumphs into sound.
Notes To Self not only showcases Catrin’s evolution as a musician, but charts a remarkable career shaped by her experiences as a gay woman, a cancer survivor, a sister, daughter and mother.
Tickets are available from The Borough Theatre’s website for £19 and doors open at 7pm.
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