The annual Abergavenny Steam Rally is preparing to welcome some new four-legged friends to add to the attraction this year.
The famous family day out takes place on the second May bank holiday and there is something to keep everyone happy with top class entertainment heading to Bailey Park.
For the first time, the OG Performance Horses will be clattering their way into town with their team of specialist riders to showcase the art of trick riding, dressage and the breathtaking ‘Airs Above the Ground.’ The riders have appeared in productions such as Napoleon and House of the Dragon. They’ve even starred in the TV hit series, Game of Thrones.
“It makes me very proud to head such a great set of hard working individuals, who turn up year after year to help make the rally such a success, said Rally Chairman David Tod.
“Twenty-five years, a world-class show, with all the money raised helping our local community. That’s only possible because of the extraordinary dedication of our Rotarian and non-Rotarian volunteers. It’s a family day out, great fun and great value – and every penny goes back where it belongs, into the community.”
Returning as firm favourites, the award-winning Gentle Giants Shire Horses are unmissable – in the arena and again on the Sunday morning steam run through the roads surrounding the park. Majestic, unhurried and utterly commanding, these magnificent animals are a living piece of history that will stop you in your tracks.
Of course, the steam engines will soon start rolling to steal the show once again. Few of today’s visitors will remember when steam engines were common on the roads and factory floors that powered Britain’s industrial age. But in a unique experience, visitors will be able to watch them drive on the roads around Abergavenny and inside the arena itself.
The rugby pitch will also play host to over 200 classic cars from Britain and around the world. Also in the park, classic motorcycles, tractors, commercial vehicles including double-decker buses, leviathan breakdown trucks, lots of lorries and vans, and military vehicles from a bygone error.
There’s also steam organs, a miniature steamer, a children’s area with fair rides galore, a food village, arts and crafts, wood carvers, auto jumble and dozens of stalls selling things you didn’t know you couldn’t live without. A Welsh love spoon? A steering wheel from a forgotten Jaguar? It will all be out in Bailey Park.
On the day there will be classic vehicle parades with passionate owners interviewed about their pride and joys, the legendary tug of war – a mighty steam engine against lots of willing kids determined to show their strength. The John Saunders Stage keeps the music going all day, with magic shows for the youngsters and, for the adults, old-time music hall dancers delivering a spectacular high-kicking display.
At the bandstand the borough band will sharing the stand with kids street dance groups.
Early bird tickets are now on sale via the Abergavenny Rotary Club’s website for Sunday May 24 and Monday May 26.
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