On Friday June 12, two of Herefordshire's most well-known woodland and timber sites will throw open their gates for a behind-the-scenes day, as part of Open Woods & Workshops 2026.
Whitney Sawmills, the working sawmill on the Welsh border that is also a vital part of the charity Woodland Heritage, will host a day of woodland tours, an exhibition of independent makers and a working demonstration of the sawmill in action. The Origin Pizza van will be on site to feed visitors. Just a short drive away, Aconbury Wood will open for a guided walk hosted by the Duchy of Cornwall, with foresters on hand to talk about long-term management of this historic woodland.
Together, the two events offer a full day in the Welsh Marches for anyone curious about how homegrown timber, including how its harvested and turned into something extraordinary.
John Orchard, Chief Executive of Woodland Heritage, said: “Whitney Sawmills is where so much of our work begins, and opening the gates for a day like this matter to us. Visitors will see a working sawmill in full flow, meet the makers who turn that timber into something to be proud of and understand more about the woodlands that grew it. Pairing the day with the Duchy of Cornwall at Aconbury makes it a real Welsh Marches occasion, and we'd love to see people there.”
The Herefordshire cluster is one of more than 30 events taking place across the UK throughout June, with each Open Woods & Workshops venue offering a glimpse behind the scenes of the country's working woodlands and craft studios. The programme has been made possible thanks to funding from National Lottery players and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
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