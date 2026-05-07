John Orchard, Chief Executive of Woodland Heritage, said: “Whitney Sawmills is where so much of our work begins, and opening the gates for a day like this matter to us. Visitors will see a working sawmill in full flow, meet the makers who turn that timber into something to be proud of and understand more about the woodlands that grew it. Pairing the day with the Duchy of Cornwall at Aconbury makes it a real Welsh Marches occasion, and we'd love to see people there.”