The schools near the border between England and Wales have joined forces to create a choir formed of students from each of the establishments in three different counties.
On Tuesday May 5 2026, three of the country’s oldest cathedral schools – Hereford Cathedral School, The King’s School, Gloucester and The King’s School, Worcester – have come together to form the Three Choirs Schools Group, a new partnership designed to strengthen educational excellence, broaden opportunity and enhance collaboration across the three counties of Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and Worcestershire.
Rooted in a shared cathedral foundation and Christian ethos, the partnership brings together schools with over two millennia of combined history, more than 2,600 pupils and a collective annual turnover of £50m.
Each school is a charity committed to academic excellence, character formation and outstanding pastoral care, and the new group aims to amplify those strengths through structured collaboration.
The partnership has been created to enhance, rather than change, the identity of each school. All schools will retain their independence, legal status, governance and leadership. Rather than operating for profit or commercial purposes, the group is founded on shared values and a belief that collaboration can deliver richer opportunities for pupils, staff and the wider communities they serve.
As part of the initiative, the schools will introduce enhanced academic, pastoral and curricular opportunities. These will include joint enrichment events, challenge days and musical collaborations – particularly fitting given their shared heritage as world-class choir schools.
Staff across the three schools will also benefit from deeper professional collaboration, including subject networks, shared training and curriculum development. By drawing on the strengths of each institution, the group aims to support continual improvement and innovation in teaching and learning.
In addition, the group will explore opportunities for operational efficiencies, such as shared procurement and services. Any savings generated will be reinvested directly into teaching and learning, ensuring that pupils benefit from the effective use of resources.
Reflecting on the launch, Dr Michael Gray, Executive Headmaster of Hereford Cathedral School, said: “This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for our schools. By working together, we can strengthen our cathedral foundations and deliver exceptional education in a rapidly changing world.”
Mr Ben Charles, Head of Foundation at The King’s School, Worcester, added: “Our shared heritage and values give this partnership real purpose. By collaborating, we can broaden opportunities for pupils and staff and ensure each school continues to flourish.”
Mr David Morton, Headmaster of The King’s School, Gloucester, commented: “Launching this group during our 485th anniversary year highlights both the strength of our tradition and our forward-looking vision. We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Hereford and Worcester.
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