Harry Redknapp and Simon Reeve have been confirmed for this year’s summer season at The Amp, the Courtyard’s new 1,400-seater pop-up venue.
Joining the lineup of high-profile talent, Harry Redknapp a household name both on and off the pitch will be bringing special guest Paul Merson to talk all things football and beyond. Known for his charm and wit this evening promises a lot of laughs and feel-good moments. There will be an opportunity to ask Harry and Paul questions, in a Q&A and there are also a limited number of VIP tickets available, offering the chance to meet Harry himself.
Best-selling author and award-winning TV presenter, Simon Reeve will be joining the list of confirmed artists. In his latest tour, To the Ends of the Earth - Simon will offer stories, surprises, thrills, deeper thoughts and hearty laughs. This show will feature behind-the-scenes footage and stunning imagery. Simon will inspire and remind audiences that we all need more journeys in our lives, and plenty of wild experiences.
Now that much of the programme is confirmed, including Blue, Kim Wilde, Chris Ramsey and Alfie Boe, with several acts close to selling out, The Amp – The Courtyard Amplified – will transform Hereford’s cultural hub with a major programme of live music, comedy and performance throughout August 2026.
This exciting new programme marks a major step forward in The Courtyard’s ambition to bring larger-scale, nationally renowned artists to Herefordshire, transforming the cultural landscape of the region.
Located on The Courtyard’s site in a purpose-built Big Top tent, The Amp will seat around 1,400 people, making it Herefordshire’s largest live performance space. The new venue, which will be open for the month of August, will allow The Courtyard to host higher-profile acts and events - bringing national touring artists and bolder experiences right to the heart of Hereford.
The Amp represents an exciting expansion for The Courtyard, which has built a reputation as a leading regional arts centre, blending creativity, community and culture. The project aims to attract new audiences, grow tourism, and enhance Herefordshire’s profile as a destination for world-class live entertainment.
“This is a groundbreaking step for The Courtyard and for Herefordshire,” said Ian Archer, Chief Executive and Artist Director at The Courtyard. “We’ve always been ambitious about the arts, and The Amp allows us to think bigger, programming the kind of major artists and events that our audiences usually have to travel miles to see.”
The Amp will be located in The Courtyard’s current car park, transforming the space into a vibrant hub for summer events.
The Courtyard’s cinema, gallery, workshops and education work, will continue as usual, with The Amp serving as a dynamic seasonal extension of the venue’s creative vision.
“The Amp isn’t just about bigger shows,” added Ian . “It’s about amplifying everything The Courtyard stands for - creativity, culture, community and connection - on a whole new scale.”
Full event details and ticket information will be available at: www.courtyard.org.uk/theamp
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