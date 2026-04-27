“The exhibition aims to tell the story of Brycheiniog’s cultural heritage, and how our performance culture has been inspired by Brycheiniog’s connections with the World. The local performance community have come together and worked really hard with us to share fascinating content to represent the many local organisations, community groups, schools and individuals who are represented in this exhibition. What I love about this exhibition is however, that we have designed it to be updated and refreshed with the latest theatrical highlights, so if there’s a great gig that’s been photographed, or a new school production with a fabulous costume or poster, these can be easily added into the display – it’s a ‘living exhibition, ”said Ruth Lloyd, freelance curator at Theatr Brycheiniog.