A new permanent exhibition has opened at Theatr Brycheiniog. Dramatic Brycheiniog: 3000 Years of Theatre in Brecon celebrates ritual, music, performance and stories that connect the community, spanning almost 3000 years.
Thanks to funding from Arts Council of Wales, the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority Sustainable Development Fund and the Colwinston Charitable Trust this permanent exhibition shares how Brecon has a rich and varied theatrical heritage that has been influenced by multiculturalism.
The exhibition, which is on display on Level 2, Gallery and in the café, includes stories and poems performed by Welsh bards; photographs and artefacts from early Eisteddfods; actors travelling from London to Brecon to perform in Brecon; and Brecon’s first purpose built theatre.
As well as delving back thousands of years, the local theatre and performance community have created a vibrant display that represents the scene as it is today. Four contemporary South Powys artists were also commissioned by Theatr Brycheiniog to create four new pieces of visual art that depict the kinds of theatrical storytelling people in Brycheiniog might have enjoyed before books.
The artists, Jamie Tobin, Laura Dennis, Ragna Reynisdottir and Zoe Spencer have conducted research into The Mabinogion, local folklore and Silurian myths and legends to create beautiful new works now on display as part of the exhibition.
“This exhibition is a powerful reminder that theatre in Brecon has always belonged to its people. From ancient storytelling traditions to today’s thriving creative community, Dramatic Brycheiniog reflects the voices, talent and passion that make this place so special. For me, it’s more than an exhibition, it’s a celebration of Brecon’s enduring spirit of performance, creativity and community, and I’m incredibly proud that we can share this story while continuing to inspire the next generation.” Sara St George, Chief Executive, Theatr Brycheiniog.
“The inspiration for this exhibition came from research into Brecon’s theatrical past undertaken by the late Ursuline nun Sister Bonaventure Kelleher. She worked to gather evidence that had often been overlooked by academic scholars and almost forgotten locally. After her death in 2019, around twenty boxes of research were passed to researcher Jayne Gold who expanded this work towards her PhD that was funded by the Brecknock Society and Museum Friends in partnership with the University of Bristol. Jayne and Sister Bonaventure uncovered many hidden histories, and the highlights are presented in this exhibition.” Dr Janye Gold, Researcher
“The exhibition aims to tell the story of Brycheiniog’s cultural heritage, and how our performance culture has been inspired by Brycheiniog’s connections with the World. The local performance community have come together and worked really hard with us to share fascinating content to represent the many local organisations, community groups, schools and individuals who are represented in this exhibition. What I love about this exhibition is however, that we have designed it to be updated and refreshed with the latest theatrical highlights, so if there’s a great gig that’s been photographed, or a new school production with a fabulous costume or poster, these can be easily added into the display – it’s a ‘living exhibition, ”said Ruth Lloyd, freelance curator at Theatr Brycheiniog.
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