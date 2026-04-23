In the first production to be announced from Welsh National Theatre’s 2027/28 programme, Michael Sheen will reprise his role as embittered court composer Antonio Salieri opposite Callum Scott Howells as musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus, directed by Jeremy Herrin.
Set in Vienna in 1820, the play follows Salieri as he recounts his relationship with Mozart, whose extraordinary talent he believes to be divinely given. As admiration turns to jealousy, Salieri becomes consumed by a plan to undermine the composer he both reveres and resents.
In a landmark moment for Welsh theatre, this co-production between Welsh National Theatre and Second Half Productions is the first from a Welsh national company to secure a major run in London’s West End, signalling a new chapter for Welsh theatre on the UK’s commercial stage.
Amadeus, directed by Jeremy Herrin, is the first major revival of Peter Shaffer’s dazzling masterpiece in a decade and will run in Cardiff’s New Theatre in March 2027, ahead of a 16-week run at London’s Noël Coward Theatre.
Tickets went on general sale last week, with 15,000 tickets available at £30 or under.
Sheen’s history with the play is storied: in the late 90s, his performances as Mozart in Peter Hall’s production at the Old Vic in London and on Broadway drew huge acclaim and nominations for both Olivier and Outer Critics Circle Awards.
Over two decades later, the Welshman became the first major actor to play both Mozart and Salieri, taking up the role of the tormented adversary in a production at Sydney Opera House, winning a Broadway World Australia Award.
This new production sees It’s a Sin star Callum Scott Howells return to the West End stage after his renowned performances in Cabaret, following in the footsteps of his countryman Sheen by playing one of modern theatre’s greatest roles.
Welsh National Theatre artistic director Michael Sheen said: “It’s a full-circle moment for me to return to the West End with Amadeus. To play Salieri opposite a fellow Welshman as Mozart -a role that has meant so much to me - feels very special indeed. I directed Callum in my television drama The Way; he’s an extraordinary talent who deserves this stage, and audiences should be excited for what’s to come.
“To bring this vital new production to both Cardiff and the West End - a first for a Welsh national theatre - feels like an important next step on our journey.”
The Welsh National Theatre was established by Michael Sheen following the closure of the original National Theatre Wales (NTW) in late 2024 following a withdrawal of its £1.6m annual funding by the Arts Council of Wales (ACW).
Following the closure Sheen announced the formation of a new national theatre company taking on the role of founding artistic director. He initially funded the startup costs and guaranteed production funds from his own pocket to launch the new venture, aiming for a "bolder" and more ambitious, large-scale approach.
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