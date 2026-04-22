Celebrations are in store for the Crickhowell Choral Society this coming Early May Bank Holiday weekend, as it marks its 30th Festival with an action-packed programme of exceptional music making. The festival stays true to its vision of exploring exciting and refreshing music of great variety, covering everything from folk bands to classical music old and new with this year’s Sunday concert featuring the haunting sounds of Mozart's famous Requiem.
The Saturday programme holds yet more drama with one of the first modern performances in Britain of a thrilling work by French baroque composer Mondonville. His grand setting of In Exitu Israel tells the story of Moses’ crossing of the Red Sea in vivid technicolour. "This is extraordinary music", claims choir director Steve Marshall, "and is simply thrilling to perform and hear. It's so surprising that this piece has not been on the radar till now and this performance offers music lovers a rare musical treat". There is much more to savour in both the festival’s main concerts, with musical gems by Purcell and Schubert and a recent classic by Eric Whitacre.
His Five Hebrew Love Songs present a beautiful contrast and feature the amazing vocals of Crickhowell-born soprano soloist Áine Smith, now enjoying a blossoming singing career in London. Áine was one of the first to join the choir’s much applauded scholarship scheme as a student. This project, now in its tenth year, is also to be celebrated at the Bank Holiday’s afternoon recital.
"The scheme has undoubtedly been one of our most successful projects", says Stephen "and one of which we are justly proud. We've seen so many young singers go on to achieve great things. At Monday’s recital we shall be hearing performances from many of our illustrious singers past and present. Do come and support our bonanza of great music making!" Tickets for all events are from the choir’s website: https://crickhowellchoralsociety.org/.
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