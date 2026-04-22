The Saturday programme holds yet more drama with one of the first modern performances in Britain of a thrilling work by French baroque composer Mondonville. His grand setting of In Exitu Israel tells the story of Moses’ crossing of the Red Sea in vivid technicolour. "This is extraordinary music", claims choir director Steve Marshall, "and is simply thrilling to perform and hear. It's so surprising that this piece has not been on the radar till now and this performance offers music lovers a rare musical treat". There is much more to savour in both the festival’s main concerts, with musical gems by Purcell and Schubert and a recent classic by Eric Whitacre.