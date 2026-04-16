Isla has also noticed something telling: the people have gone, too. "Over recent years, I have noticed a dramatic decline in people around the river," she writes. "I myself used to go to the river all the time, whether that be swimming in summer or cold walks in winter. But this year I have seen barely anyone around. I think if we encourage more people to enjoy the river, more people will be aware of its suffering, and when more people are aware of its suffering, more people will step up to help."