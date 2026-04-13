Brecon and District Mind is changing its name to South Powys Mind to better reflect the communities it now serves, as the charity expands its mental health support outside the Brecon district for the first time.
As South Powys Mind, the charity will continue delivering the same trusted support shaped with local people in mind and based on community need in towns including Brecon, Crickhowell and Hay-on-Wye.
Formerly Brecon and District Contact Association, the organisation has been supporting local people with their mental health from its town centre premises under the name Brecon and District Mind since 2013.
Marie Davies, CEO of South Powys Mind, said "We're really excited to have expanded our reach as South Powys Mind....This is an opportunity to grow, to connect with more people across South Powys, and to continue delivering the services and support our local community values. We look forward to welcoming everyone on this journey with us."
The charity began life as Brecon and District Contact Association around 30 years ago, before joining the national Mind Federation in Wales - a network of 15 independent local Mind charities delivering community-based mental health support services to people nationwide.
Simon Stephens, Head of Networks at Mind Cymru, said: "Wales’ network of 15 local Minds plays a vital role in delivering life‑changing support to over 32,000 people in communities nationwide, and in making sure people can access the support they need close to home, when they need it.“
“Becoming South Powys Mind is a reflection of the continued hard work that staff, volunteers and supporters associated with the charity have put into supporting their communities within that time, and will help even more people across Powys benefit from this essential support in future, at a time where we are seeing an increased demand for support” Simon added.
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