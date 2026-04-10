MICHELIN-starred restaurant The Walnut Tree has been named Welsh Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year in the Oceanic Awards.
The long-standing foodie haven at Llandewi Skirrid east of Abergavenny, founded by chef Franco Taruschio in the 1960s and now run by Shaun Hill, faced tough competition.
Not least from fellow Monmouthshire Michelin-star restaurant The Whitebrook near Trellech, which was named runner-up with an Outstanding Achievement award at a ceremony at Cardiff’s Parkgate Hotel.
Misbah Tandoori in Monmouth and Il Gusto in Abergavenny were also ‘Recognised for Excellence’ in the Indian and Italian restaurant categories respectively.
Yasmin Mahmood, Oceanic Awards CEO, said: “This is another amazing opportunity for us to showcase the absolute best of the Welsh Restaurant sector.
“These Awards aim to provide a platform to those who have dedicated their career in providing us with delicious dishes across multiple cuisines in a timely manner and affordable prices.
“We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.
“These awards look to celebrate the diverse range of restaurants and fine dining establishments that Wales has to offer.
“They recognise the dedication and perseverance of those restaurants that work towards providing their customers with a quality dining experience.
“By recognising outstanding restaurants and dining establishments, these awards help to raise the profile of the Welsh food and restaurant industry and contribute to its ongoing growth and success.”
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