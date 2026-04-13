THIS is the sight that greeted hundreds of commuters making their way down the Heads of the Valleys road towards Abergavenny this morning.
Getting nowhere fast! (Tomos Oakley )
Our reporter on the scene, Tomos Oakley, who is stuck in the standstill, believes the lack of movement may have something to do with the temporary traffic lights that are positioned just after the slip road.
Either way, it’s a hell of a way to start a working week!
Take care out there everyone.
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